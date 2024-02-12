Foundry Partners LLC Sells 61,718 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,815 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 61,718 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 0.6 %

FCX stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.57. 3,329,366 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,482,841. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

