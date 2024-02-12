Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the second quarter worth $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Up 2.6 %

AGM traded up $4.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.83. 5,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,348. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.87. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.10 and a fifty-two week high of $198.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.10.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.