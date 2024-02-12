Foundry Partners LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 38,484 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $7,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,928,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $402,707,000 after acquiring an additional 39,841 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,116,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $186,230,000 after buying an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,517,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $159,146,000 after buying an additional 38,500 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,244,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $92,639,000 after buying an additional 357,322 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Allison Transmission by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,223,000 after buying an additional 75,913 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALSN traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.17. 72,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 541,690. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.57. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.61 and a 1-year high of $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

