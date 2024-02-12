Foundry Partners LLC Has $18.24 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.09% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $18,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,742,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,923,428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,867,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,142,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 791.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 893,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.00. 156,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.87. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.48.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $82,216.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 15,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,344,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,137.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 339,050 shares of company stock worth $28,069,037. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

