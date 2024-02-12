Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,874 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 1.4% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $22,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after buying an additional 421,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $146.28. The stock had a trading volume of 228,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,857. The company has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $147.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.88%.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.75.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

