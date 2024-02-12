Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Free Report) (TSE:FVI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortuna Silver Mines

NYSE FSM opened at $2.90 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $889.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 345.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,274 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 13.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 284,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 33,050 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 49.1% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 45,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter worth about $1,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

