Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:FSI opened at $1.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.62. Flexible Solutions International has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Equities research analysts expect that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Flexible Solutions International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares during the period. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.