Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Flanigan’s Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BDL stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $34.59. The stock has a market cap of $47.24 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

