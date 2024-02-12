First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.32

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.32 and last traded at $118.28, with a volume of 3574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.45.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 113.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

