First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.32

Shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $118.32 and last traded at $118.28, with a volume of 3574 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.45.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.69 and a 200-day moving average of $102.93.
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.2087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).
