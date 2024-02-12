First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the January 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IFV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 452,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,655,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,109,000 after purchasing an additional 365,094 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 1,578.8% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 283,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 266,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 148,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 128,887 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $19.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,408. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $190.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1781 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

