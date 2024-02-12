First Heartland Consultants Inc. Sells 68,407 Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,407 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 773.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TBF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.36. 140,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,137. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.97.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.