First Heartland Consultants Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,582 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,516,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,744,000 after buying an additional 129,871 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 283.9% in the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.74. The company had a trading volume of 6,932,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,139,590. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $41.48 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

