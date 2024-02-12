First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 198.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,652 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $7,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 188.5% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJJ traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.04. The stock had a trading volume of 117,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,585. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.79. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $92.79 and a one year high of $115.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

