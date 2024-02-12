First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $4.17 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 502.2% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIV traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $75.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 728,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,330. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

