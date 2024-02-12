First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,180 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,636 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after acquiring an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $56.12. 2,665,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,680,728. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $51.38 and a one year high of $56.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.64.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

