First Heartland Consultants Inc. Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,784 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,442.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,611,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,116,000 after buying an additional 1,607,186 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VOO stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $460.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,172,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,350,258. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $438.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $416.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.76 and a 1-year high of $462.74. The firm has a market cap of $368.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

