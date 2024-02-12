First Heartland Consultants Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 237,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers makes up 1.3% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 0.14% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $10,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.87. The stock had a trading volume of 866,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,216. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $41.98 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.3421 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

