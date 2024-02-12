First Heartland Consultants Inc. Buys 8,774 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.32. 812,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

