First Heartland Consultants Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 285,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,362 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $19,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.66. 1,063,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,154,711. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.82 and a twelve month high of $82.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.32.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

