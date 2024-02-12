First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 7,475 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned about 5.51% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TPHE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 million, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.33. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $25.25.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock Enhanced ETF (TPHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of high dividend US large-caps screened for Christian values. The fund hedges market risk by using a cash-trigger strategy.

