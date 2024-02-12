First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 38,002 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 672.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,002 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 5,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.52. 723,474 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

