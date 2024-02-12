First Heartland Consultants Inc. Acquires 26,471 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Free Report) by 433.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 401.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RHS traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $166.46. 327,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,436. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $153.20 and a 1-year high of $178.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

