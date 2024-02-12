First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
FGBIP opened at $20.69 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
