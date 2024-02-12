First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Announces $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

FGBIP opened at $20.69 on Monday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.25.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

