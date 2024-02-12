First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. During the last seven days, First Digital USD has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and approximately $4.26 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

First Digital USD Profile

First Digital USD’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,759,937,506 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,759,937,505.8. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00521215 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 203 active market(s) with $4,151,395,988.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy First Digital USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

