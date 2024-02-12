First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) PT Raised to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on First Capital Realty and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.05.

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$16.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.02, a P/E/G ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.56. First Capital Realty has a 52-week low of C$12.37 and a 52-week high of C$18.25.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

