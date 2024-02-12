Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Finning International (TSE:FTT – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Finning International from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$47.13.

Finning International stock opened at C$37.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$39.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$31.83 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The stock has a market cap of C$5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Finning International’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

