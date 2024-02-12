Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Finning International (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of Finning International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.25.

Finning International Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

TSE FTT traded up C$0.52 on Monday, hitting C$38.01. The company had a trading volume of 241,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,564. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Finning International has a 12-month low of C$31.83 and a 12-month high of C$46.30.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Kevin Parkes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$36.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,420.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

