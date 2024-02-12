Financial Analysis: Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) and BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Root and BlackRock TCP Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 7 1 0 2.00 BlackRock TCP Capital 0 2 3 0 2.60

Root currently has a consensus price target of $8.31, indicating a potential upside of 9.66%. BlackRock TCP Capital has a consensus price target of $12.30, indicating a potential upside of 11.11%. Given BlackRock TCP Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackRock TCP Capital is more favorable than Root.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $310.80 million 0.36 -$297.70 million ($12.72) -0.60 BlackRock TCP Capital $181.00 million N/A -$9.23 million $0.06 184.50

This table compares Root and BlackRock TCP Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

BlackRock TCP Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock TCP Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Root and BlackRock TCP Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -54.81% -79.67% -14.69% BlackRock TCP Capital 1.95% 14.00% 5.94%

Volatility & Risk

Root has a beta of 1.55, indicating that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock TCP Capital has a beta of 1.46, indicating that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.9% of Root shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Root shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of BlackRock TCP Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BlackRock TCP Capital beats Root on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals. It seeks to invest in the United States. The fund typically invests between $10 million and $35 million in companies with enterprise values between $100 million and $1500 million including complex situations. It prefers to make equity investments in companies for an ownership stake.

