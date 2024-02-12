Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Sets New 12-Month High at $55.57

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.57 and last traded at $55.56, with a volume of 29294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.04.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.72.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 219.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 224.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.