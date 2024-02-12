Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.98

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $48.98 and last traded at $48.96, with a volume of 26015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.31.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $903.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCOM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 129.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,417,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,375 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $11,329,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 1,221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,110,000 after purchasing an additional 278,111 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 235,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after purchasing an additional 137,226 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

