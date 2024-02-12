Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,571,341 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 940% from the previous session’s volume of 151,129 shares.The stock last traded at $54.77 and had previously closed at $54.92.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.16. The company has a market cap of $594.91 million, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDLO. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $402,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 296,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,880,000 after acquiring an additional 20,073 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks selected for low volatility of returns and earnings. FDLO was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.