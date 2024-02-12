Fetch.ai Price Tops $0.65 on Top Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 24.4% against the U.S. dollar. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $544.26 million and approximately $59.95 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.11 or 0.00080617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00019730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006577 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00006295 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000758 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 831,516,654 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

