FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ FAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $9.48. The firm has a market cap of $144.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FAT Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FAT Brands by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FAT Brands by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Articles

