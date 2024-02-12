FAT Brands Inc. (FAT) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 14th

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

FAT Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.35. 20,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,204. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FAT Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in FAT Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FAT Brands by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in FAT Brands by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. 6.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

Featured Stories

