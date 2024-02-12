EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.40

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 149239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EZPW shares. StockNews.com upgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded EZCORP from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $571.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.08.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The credit services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.27 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of EZCORP by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 28,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in EZCORP by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EZCORP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.



EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

