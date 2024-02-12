ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN) Short Interest Down 48.8% in January

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ExcelFin Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFIN traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.85. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,189. ExcelFin Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,021,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $618,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $4,387,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in ExcelFin Acquisition by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 401,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About ExcelFin Acquisition

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

