Euro Coin (EUROC) Price Reaches $1.08 on Top Exchanges

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00002258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Euro Coin has a total market capitalization of $54.43 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

About Euro Coin

Euro Coin launched on May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 50,316,793 tokens. Euro Coin’s official website is www.circle.com. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EURC) is a stablecoin pegged to the Euro, offering less volatility. It’s part of the Circle platform, enabling near-instant, low-cost payments worldwide. EURC unlocks possibilities for multi-currency digital finance and near-instant foreign exchange. Along with USDC, it enables global payments in local currencies. EURC was created by Circle Internet Financial, issuer of USDC.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

