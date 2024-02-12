Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Esquire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Esquire Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Esquire Financial to earn $5.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ opened at $47.48 on Monday. Esquire Financial has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $54.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $389.34 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.81.

In related news, Director Richard T. Powers sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $47,652.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,586.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 5.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Esquire Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 134,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Esquire Financial by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Esquire Financial by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Esquire Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Esquire Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

