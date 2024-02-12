ESL Trust Services LLC Makes New Investment in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Chevron accounts for 0.1% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.2% during the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in Chevron by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.95.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $152.38. 2,434,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,940,308. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $173.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.47. The company has a market cap of $287.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

