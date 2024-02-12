Ergo Trading 11.8% Higher This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $92.53 million and approximately $314,421.80 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002542 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,648.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.43 or 0.00574893 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.93 or 0.00144871 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00053081 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00244077 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.42 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,322,082 coins and its circulating supply is 73,321,932 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

