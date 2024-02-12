Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Lowered to “Hold” at DZ Bank

DZ Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EQNR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Equinor ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.42. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a market capitalization of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQNR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 42.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,086,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,819,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 4,648.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,420,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,340 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet grew its holdings in Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 107,959,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,854,000 after acquiring an additional 917,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

