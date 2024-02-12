Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $305.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on EFX. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equifax from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Equifax from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $208.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $261.53.

Equifax Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $249.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax has a 12-month low of $159.95 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 35.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 105,549.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,736,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $229,992,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter worth about $266,095,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,591,332 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,492,132,000 after purchasing an additional 795,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Further Reading

