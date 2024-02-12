EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
EQT Price Performance
EQT opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.51%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.
