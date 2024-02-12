EQT (EQT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 13th. Analysts expect EQT to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EQT opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $45.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. EQT’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on EQT from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.86.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in EQT during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 270.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

