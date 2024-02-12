Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Lowered to C$27.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$30.50 to C$27.75 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$23.00 to C$20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Enerplus from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.75.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$20.92 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1 year low of C$17.65 and a 1 year high of C$24.74. The company has a market cap of C$4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$19.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.82.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

