Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$53.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.81.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Barclays boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENB

Insider Buying and Selling

Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden acquired 2,100 shares of Enbridge stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$35.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,529.00. In related news, Director Teresa Smith Madden purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.49 per share, with a total value of C$74,529.00. Also, Director Dan Curtis Tutcher sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.30, for a total value of C$635,400.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ENB opened at C$46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.83.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.87%.

About Enbridge

(Get Free Report

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.