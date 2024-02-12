Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$53.81 Average Target Price from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$53.81.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. Barclays boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
Enbridge Trading Down 0.4 %
ENB opened at C$46.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$98.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.95. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$54.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$47.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.83.
Enbridge Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.87%.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
