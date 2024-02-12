Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $11.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENTA. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $12.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.69. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.43.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 187.77%. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $139,490.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,896. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total transaction of $69,624.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 806,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,416.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry Vance sold 15,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $139,490.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,596 shares of company stock worth $257,949. Company insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 353.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

