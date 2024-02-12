Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $120.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.8 %

EMR stock opened at $103.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $105.71.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,604,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,803,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,232 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.