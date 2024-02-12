EMC Capital Management Takes $380,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 10.6% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE BA traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $208.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,070,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,807,859. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $267.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.75) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

