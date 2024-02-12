EMC Capital Management Cuts Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

EMC Capital Management trimmed its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,714 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 17,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Toll Brothers by 26.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 4.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 43.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John A. Mclean sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total value of $400,090.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,124.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,273 shares of company stock worth $3,036,363 in the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 3.5 %

TOL stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $104.53. 563,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,828. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.44 and a 12-month high of $105.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised Toll Brothers from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

