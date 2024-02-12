EMC Capital Management Buys 3,568 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 77.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

NFG traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.64. The stock had a trading volume of 86,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,019. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.46.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.51%.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

